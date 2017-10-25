Angola: Government Vows to Secure Food Self-Sufficiency

Luanda — Agriculture and Cattle Breeding sector is committed to raise the production of eggs, poultry, goats and pork with a view to strengthening the families' food diet and achieve self-sufficiency of essential goods and reduce imports of the products.

The assurance came from the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga.

To achieve this goal in the short, medium and long term, the sector must increase corn and soybean production to feed animals that will generate healthy food for families, the official said.

Marcos Nhunga was speaking to the press Tuesday in Luanda, after the opening ceremony of the XXI Scientific and Technical Conference of the Eduardo dos Santos Foundation (FESA).

He said that increasing production of these goods will contribute to eradication and the fight against hunger and poverty in the country.

The minister underlined this entails mainly the creation of more slaughterhouses and the restocking of livestock throughout the national territory.

However, he said, the sector is outlining joint strategies with the Ministries of Trade and Construction and Public Works in order to create the secondary and tertiary roads to ensure the access of the product from the rural zones to the cities.

The minister also mentioned the production of improved seeds and fertilizers, the creation of assembly lines for tractors and irrigation systems, as other factors contributing to the reduction of prices of domestic products.

Addressing an opening of the scientific activities of FESA, the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, considered the human capital crucial to the socio-economic development of the country.

The XXI Scientific and Technical Conference of FESA is taking place from 24 - 27 this month under the motto: "Angola amid the current world's economic-financial order.