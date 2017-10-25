Sudan: Journalists Jailed for Exposing Presidential Graft

A man was shot dead and another seriously wounded in an armed robbery at a gold mine in South Kordofan on Monday. Read more »

Khartoum — SUDANESE authorities have been urged to release a newspaper editor and reporter jailed for publishing articles accusing President Omar al-Bashir and his family of corruption. Osman Mirgani has been jailed for six months for "violating the journalism code of ethics" and "threatening public order" for publishing an article in the privately owned daily al-Tayar. The criminal court ordered Mirgani to pay a fine of Sudanese £10 000 Sudanese (R19 600) alternatively for the article published in 2012. Zine al-Abidine, the journalist who wrote the article, has been sentenced to a three-year suspended sentence on the same charges. Migrani has refused to pay the fine in protest. Authorities are holding the editor at a prison in the second capital, Omdurman. The journalists plan to appeal. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Sudanese authorities were trying to silence critical journalists by harassing them and sending them to criminal court for exposing corruption. "We call on the authorities to release Osman Mirgani immediately and not to contest his appeal or that of Mohamed Zine al-Abidine," CPJ's Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Sherif Mansour, said. The Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) is making the environment hostile for media. In recent years, it has confiscated entire print editions when a paper publishes content of which it disapproves. Al-Tayar was suspended in June 2012 but resumed two years later following interventions by courts.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.