Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Refugees Population Doubles

The U.N. refugee agency says the displacement crisis in Democratic Republic of Congo is worsening and causing havoc and… Read more »

Kinshasa — THE number people displaced internally by the conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo has doubled to 3,9 million in the past two years. Some 428 000 of these having been displaced in the past three months alone while over the past year, some 100 000 Congolese have fled to neighbouring countries as refugees. With widespread militia activities as well as unrest and violence fuelled by ethnic and political conflict affecting many areas, the risk of further displacement is high, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned. "The challenges of getting aid to people in need are growing fast," said UNHCR spokesman, Adrian Edwards. In the eastern province of Tanganyika, where some 584 000 people are internally displaced, intercommunal conflict between the Twa and Luba groups has spilled into neighboring Haut-Katanga province. Further north in the east of DRC, violence involving mostly local armed groups is also plaguing North and South Kivu provinces. In North Kivu alone, over one million people are displaced. Some 545 000 people are displaced in the South Kivu. Meanwhile, in the Kasai region in central-southern DRC, 762 000 people are displaced. Over 27 000 have fled to Angola. In total there are some 621 711 refugees from the DRC in more than eleven African countries. Ironically, the number of refugees from neighboring countries seeking refuge inside DRC has grown by a third since early 2016. The population now stands at 526 000 people. "We continue seeing new arrivals from Burundi, Central African Republic and South Sudan," Edwards said.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.