25 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland President Opens 40th Session of State Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Puntland President Abdiwelu Mohamed Ali "Gaas" has formally opened the 40th session of the Federal state Parliment in Garowe city on Wednesday morning.

The speakers of Somalia's Lower house and Senate Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari and Abdi Hashi respectively and other officials were in attendance of the opening ceremony.

Puntland Parliment MPs who returned from a 2-month vocation are due to approve several agreements, including the handover of Bosaso port to P&O ports, a Dubai-based firm.

This comes as a delegation from Somali Parliment is in Garowe for talks with Puntland President Abdiweli Gaas on the rift between Federal states and the central government.

Somalia

More Than 130 Somali Refugees Repatriated from Yemen

In a joint operation funded by the United States, the U.N. migration and refugee agencies have repatriated 134 Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.