Somalia: Puntland President Opens 40th Session of State Parliament

Puntland President Abdiwelu Mohamed Ali "Gaas" has formally opened the 40th session of the Federal state Parliment in Garowe city on Wednesday morning.

The speakers of Somalia's Lower house and Senate Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari and Abdi Hashi respectively and other officials were in attendance of the opening ceremony.

Puntland Parliment MPs who returned from a 2-month vocation are due to approve several agreements, including the handover of Bosaso port to P&O ports, a Dubai-based firm.

This comes as a delegation from Somali Parliment is in Garowe for talks with Puntland President Abdiweli Gaas on the rift between Federal states and the central government.