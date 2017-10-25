Cameroon: Football Cup of Cameroon - Favourites Ousted Prematurely

Eighth final matches of the Cup of Cameroon were played last weekend with the surprise elimination of some giants.

Seven teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2017 edition of the football Cup of Cameroon. This was the outcome of the eighth final matches of the competition that took place in stadiums across the country last weekend.

The teams that have qualified for now are Victoria United, Douala Athletic Club 2000, Yong Sport Academy, New Stars Douala, Yaounde II Formation, UMS Loum and Racing Bafoussam. Out of the seven qualified teams four are from the MTN Elite One cham pionship. They are Yong Sport Academy, UMS Loum, Racing Bafoussam, and New Stars of Douala. The MTN Elite Two Teams in the competition are Yaounde II Formation, Victoria United and Douala Athletic Club.

The 2017 champions of Cameroon, Eding Sport of Lekié, have been booted out of the race after they lost to DAC 2000 4-3 after penalty kicks in Bafang on October 22, 2017. In the other encounters, Yaounde II Formation beat Bonaberi FC 42 after penalty kicks, New Stars Douala beat Foudre Akonolinga 3-0, UMS Loum beat Astres Douala 8-7 after penalties, racing Bafoussam beat Stade Bandjoun 5-4 after penalty kicks, Feutcheu FC lost to Victoria United 0-2 and Yong Sports Academy edged St. Peters Buea 2-0.

The teams that have been eliminated from the competition are Stade FC of Bandjoun, Astres FC of Douala, Bonaberi FC of Douala and Foudre of Akonolinga. The list of the qualified teams will be known after the encounter between Lion Blessé of Fotouni and Afrika Sport of Yaounde. The 1/8 final match was postponed to a later date by FECAFOOT pending homologation of the 1/16 final match between Bamboutos of Mbouda and Lion Blessé of Fotouni.