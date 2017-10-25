Cameroon: Ntui-Yoko Road Project - Portuguese Firm Promises Exemplary Delivery

The Minister of Public Works received officials of ELEVO Company in Yaoundé, October 19, 2017.

The Chief Executive Officer of Elevolution Group, Gilberto Silviera Rodrigues, the company which was awarded the contract to construct sections two and three of the Ntui-Yoko road, has said despite delays in commencement of work, the job will be completed on time and without additional costs. The CEO was speaking in a meeting with the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi hosted in his cabinet October 19, 2017.

Accompanied by a member of the company's board of directors and Central Africa Regional Directors, Rodrigues made proposals that would enable the company complete the construction of the road within the three-year deadline. The construction of the two sections (Ntui-Mankim and Mankim-Yoko) will be carried out simultaneously. The Minister also approved the company's proposal to deliver the road progressively to facilitate transport for citizens who should not have to wait until the entire project is completed. The company will, according to an agreement with the Minister, construct a 70-tone ferry that will not only facilitate transportation for the constructors but also serve citizens. The meeting which also had the Secretary of State in Charge of Roads in attendance was an opportunity for the new management of the construction company to be presented to government. Minister Nganou Djoumessi noted at the end of the meeting that the new team has the same spirit as the outgone, which spirit is to support government in its duty of socio-economic development. He promised government will facilitate the execution of the project.

The 190 km Ntui-Mankim-Yoko road construction project costs a little over FCFA 38 billion. The road is expected to be seven metres wide and is aimed at opening up the enclave areas which are rich in agricultural production.