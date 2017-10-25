25 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jonathan Refuses to Appear Before Justice Abang

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, insisted, yesterday, that former President Goodluck Jonathan must appear before him today, saying his summon was in line with a ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja that faulted his earlier refusal to grant Metuh's request for subpoena to be issued against Dasuki.

But reports reaching us indicated that the ex-president was not at the today's hearing at Federal High Court in Abuja.

Reasons for the ex president' s absence from court could not be ascertained.

This came as detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), yesterday, gave reasons he would not testify in the ongoing trial of erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh. Metuh had asked the court on Monday to summon the former President as a witness to testify in the case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged N400 million fraud. Justice Abang said: "Indeed, at the close of business, yesterday (Monday) being October 23, 2017, precisely at about 3.59 pm, the registrar forwarded to the court in chamber a subpoena to compel former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear in court to testify at the instance of the first defendant (Metuh).

