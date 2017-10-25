25 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bigger Disclosure of Engraving Art Defended

Luanda — The teacher and plastic artist, António Feliciano "Kidá", on Tuesday in Luanda defended the need for greater disclosure of the engraving art as way of valuing and promoting the growth of this art in the country.

The artist, who was lecturing on current state and prospects of the art, stated that this cultural gender has been forgotten due to the less importance that the people have been giving to it.

To him, in order to value this art to become true, a joint effort is needed for it to be included in several prizes instituted, so as to encourage its permanent production and eventual disclosure.

António Feliciano "Kidá" was born in Bengo province in 1961,started his training and artistic career in 1980.

