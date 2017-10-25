24 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Need for a New Electorate

The Council Election is not far away. People are repositioning themselves.

However, the language being used by political supporters, needs to be tempered with the pursuit of the national interest.

When a National Assembly member said in the adjournment debate that certain 'T' shirts should not be worn, the Minister for Foreign Affairs who is also a party leader, told him very clearly that the political change is designed to make every Gambian to be free to exercise his or her right under the Law. All party leaders should say the same thing to their supporters so that they engage in healthy debates about National and political matters and put aside hostilities, insults and hate messages.

