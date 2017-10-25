24 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Port Manager Intimidates Family of Hashi Omar

Madino Mohamed Mohamud, mother of Hashi Omar Hassan, who has been in jail in Italy for nearly 20 years blamed Mogadishu seaport manager Ahmed Washington for plotting her son's illegal detention.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, Mohamud said Tuesday that the port manager began to strictly intimidate her for speaking out their case to media instead of apologizing for the crime he committed.

"I have been crying for more than 19 years because of my son's illegal detention which was plotted by Mogadishu port manager Ahmed Washington who brought false evidence to the court," Mohamud said.

Without Somali people's help, my son would be in jail for his lifetime, she cried.

On the other hand, the mother has asked why the current Federal government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed a criminal for a high position "Mogadishu port manager".

The port manager has been overwhelmed by this widespread scandal of the plot against an innocent citizen and facilitating his arrest by a foreign country as well as the intimidation of the victim's mother.

