24 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Bomb Blast Kills At Least One in Bosaso, Northeast of Somalia

A wheelbarrow exploded outside a police station in Bossaso, a port city in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, on Tuesday, killing the lone man pushing it, a police officer said.

Mohammed Abdi, a police officer, told the media security personnel had stopped a man outside a police station's checkpoint and then "suddenly his wheelbarrow exploded. Only the wheelbarrow man died."

A witness saw the debris of the wooden wheelbarrow and the dead porter.

Abdi said police did not know what type of bomb had been used or who was behind the attack.

