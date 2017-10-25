24 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Myoli Leads Lions Fightback in Local Derby

Ayavuya Myoli 's four wickets led a spirited fightback from the Highveld Lions as they bounced back on the second day of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Titans at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The fast bowler bagged four for 82 to help the hosts, who were dismissed for 180 on day one, restrict the visitors to 213 all out - a difference of just 33.

By the close, that deficit was wiped out after the Lions closed the round five encounter on 104 for three.

There were two noteworthy performances with the bat for the Titans - having resumed at the start on 96 for two, captain Aiden Markram went on to top score with 85 (168 balls, 16 fours).

Shaun von Berg was the other key contributor with his unbeaten 63 (114 balls, 10 fours, 1 six).

For the home side, there were also two wickets each for Bjorn Fortuin (2/9), Wiaan Mulder (2/26) and Hardus Viljoen (2/54) in an excellent bowling display.

Some of the hard work was undone when they returned to bat as the top three were all dismissed in the 42 overs they faced.

Stephen Cook made five, Reeza Hendricks 26 and Omphile Ramela 32, with their wickets going to Migael Pretorius (1/35), Alfred Mothoa (1/6) and Lungi Ngidi (1/20) respectively.

However, the Lions will be optimistic of building on their 71-run lead through unbeaten pair Rassie van der Dussen (26) and Nicky van den Bergh (9).

