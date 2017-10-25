Cameroon: Digital Economy - Douala to Host Exhibition for Start-Ups

Young entrepreneurs from several countries will share experiences and explore opportunities in the city from Octobrrer 27- November 4, 2017.

The Universités d'Afrique et de la Diaspora is organizing a trade fair in the port city of Douala which will bring together some 100 young entrepreneurs specialized in digital products and services. The international organisation is organising the exhibition under the patronage of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang. It is a platform for start-ups to showcase their products and skills, share experiences, meet potential sponsors and clients for their budding enterprises. The theme of the event centres on the importance of cyber security to the development of the digital space in Africa.

Conference Manager, Ferdinand Nana Payong who is the brain behind the exhibition/conference, told a press briefing in Yaounde on October 23 that the initiative was born out of a glaring need for promotion of young Cameroonians who have potential and skills to create jobs and contribute significantly in the development of Cameroon's digital economy.

The nine-day event is subdivided into three sections. A free exhibition christened 'La Saga Des Start-up' which will run from October 27 to 29 at the Salle Des Fetes banquet hall in Akwa, Douala; a three-day conference at GICAM which will have as key speakers, influential experts in E-marketing, cyber criminality, big data, cloud computing, community management among other digital products and services. The third phase (November 2-4) scheduled to also take place in GICAM will be marked by workshops on Ereputation and digital marketing.