24 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Woman Strikes Sh11 Million in Lotto Jackpot

Nakuru-based Linah Rutto won the first Lotto Marafiki Power Draw jackpot after last weekend's draw, walking away with a cool Sh11 million.

The 48-year-old mother of three achieved the life-changing feat with her ticket number 60501051097 during Lotto's 205th draw.

She was rewarded alongside other winners, including Mary Nyokabi, who took home the biggest share of Sh100,000, and Charles Morara, who came a close second with Sh75,000.

Those who bagged a Sh 50,000 windfall include Mary Wangui, Hilder Nduta Mutuga, Frank Mwangu, James Kinyanjui Macharia, Micheal Anjimbi, Teresiah Nyacuma and Moses Macharia while Joseph Ngugi Gathungu claimed Sh20,000.

Rutto, who is married to a General Service Unit officer, said she will use the Sh10 million to improve her life.

