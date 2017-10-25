Kenya: Nyeri County Has a 65 Year-Old Executive in Charge of Youth Docket

The appointment of 65 year-old Sheila Githaiga as County Executive for Youth and Sports in Nyeri County has been received with harsh criticism from Kenyans online.

Many feel that the youth in Nyeri have been given a raw deal.

Nyeri County MCAs approved her nomination during a special sitting on Monday.

KOT wondered why the county government appointed an elderly person to handle a docket meant for the youth.

Here are some of their reactions.

- David Mbewa (@MbewaDavid) October 23, 2017

Sheila Githaiga,

The new Nyeri County executive for youth,shes 65yrs pic.twitter.com/LVKnZgYpVG

- DON IVAN (@denuhk) October 23, 2017

VERY YOUTHFUL!!!!! Nyeri county government Youth Minister : 65-year-old Sheila Githaiga. She will guide the YOUTH well #PollPreparedness pic.twitter.com/zgWqxPINSe

- The Nairobi Teacher! (@Felmalo) October 23, 2017

Meet the "Youth" under 70. Sheila Githaiga is the newly nominated Nyeri County CEC for youth. No comment. #Presspass pic.twitter.com/9jvqThgzmR

- Keter Steve (@KeterSteves) October 23, 2017

A 65-year-old Sheila Githaiga's appointment to youth docket! #NyeriKunaManeno

- John Juma (@JohnJuma_) October 24, 2017

Sheila Githaiga, 65; the Nyeri minister for youth. Vijana moo? https://t.co/Y5m5vVch8f

- Nyeri County Forum (@ForumNyeri) October 23, 2017

She could be Young at Heart... No seriously think about it😂😂

Sheila Githaiga for sure knows ALL there is to know about YOUTHFULNESS 😂😂😂

- DAtundo Atundo (@Twashelilly) October 23, 2017

Congratulations Sheila Waruguru Githaiga for your appointment as the Nyeri county CEC,Youth,sports and social services.

- fgithenya (@farmoha13) October 5, 2017

The Nyeri County executive nominee for YOUTH, gender, sports & social services Ms Sheila Githaiga is aged over 60 years-DN

- brian kuira (@kuirab) October 12, 2017