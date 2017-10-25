25 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court to Hear Case Seeking Postponement of Thursday Poll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The Supreme Court will sit Wednesday morning to hear a petition by three voters seeking postponement of Thursday's fresh presidential election.

The sitting was expected to be convened at 10am by Chief Justice David Maraga who through the Court Registrar certified the matter as urgent on Tuesday.

Samuel Mohochi, Gacheke Gachohi and Khelef Khalifa in the petition filed by city lawyer Harun Ndubi argue stopping Thursday's election will save the taxpayers from "monetary loss running into billions of shillings" owing to the high possibility that the election could fail to meet minimum Constitutional; threshold warranting its annulment.

CJ Maraga also directed the three petitioners, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, its Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and the eight candidates contesting the election to file written responses to the petition by 8:30am Wednesday.

The hearing comes even as Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen claimed in a news conference on Tuesday that a section of the civil society is scheming with the National Super Alliance to have Chebukati back the petition.

According to Murkomen, the petition was yet another plot by NASA to scuttle Thursday's election.

"There's a scheme NASA has hatched with their normal civil society organizations with the intention of having the election postponed. We're aware that those civil societies have held a meeting with Chebukati and they've asked him to ensure that he supports their petition," Murkomen alleged.

He also asserted that NASA was planning to print fake ballots and tallying forms to propagate falsehoods on the conduct of the election.

Kenya

Eleventh Hour Court Battles May Derail Second Election

Eleventh-hour court battles may yet derail the fresh presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court nearly two… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.