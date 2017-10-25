25 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Election to Proceed as Supreme Court Hit By Quorum Hitch

Tomorrow's election is set to continue after the Supreme Court on Wednesday failed to proceed with the hearing of the petition seeking to stop tomorrow's election due to lack of quorum.

Most of the judges were away and for proper constitution of the court the court has to have five judges.

Chief Justice appeared alone for the much-anticipated hearing.

He said only he and Justice Isaac Lenaola were available to proceed with the petition.

The deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu was unable to attend court following the shooting of her driver-cum-bodyguard on Ngong Road on Tuesday evening, Justice Maraga explained.

The CJ said Justice Njoki Ndung'u was out of Nairobi and unable to get a flight back.

Justice Ibrahim Mohammed is unwell and out of the country for specialised treatment.

For their part, Justices Jackton Ojwang and Smokin Wanjala were "unable to attend court.

Without a quorum, the court could not issue any orders hence the status quo remains, meaning the election is on on Thursday as scheduled.

