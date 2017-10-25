Kenya: Coast Universities Close Over Repeat Poll

Public universities at the coast have closed down to allow students and workers to participate in Thursday's repeat presidential election.

Pwani University shut its doors last Thursday while Technical University of Mombasa was closed Tuesday.

University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University branches in Mombasa are also set to close today.

A notice from Technical University of Mombasa senate stated that the institution will remain closed from October 24 to October 31.

"Following deliberations in the meeting held today 23rd October by the university Senate, the university will remain closed from 24th-31st October due to the above mentioned subject (Election Break). Memo to the effect will be out in few minutes time. Safe journey," the notice read.

A student at the Technical University of Mombasa, Mr Valentine Mairura said he has to go home because his parents are worried about uncertainty over the polls.

"I have to go home. It is safer to be with my family during this time of election. It is also an opportunity for those who had registered in their rural areas to cast their vote," he said.

Learning in most of the institutions is expected to resume from October 30.