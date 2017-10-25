Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - Establishment of Justice State and Expanding Justice Is Strategic Goal

Kosti — Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs and Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, pointed out that the national dialogue's document has formulated the governance aspects in the country which are represented in establishing the state of justice and expanding the freedoms.

This came at his meeting in Kosti, the White Nile State, with advocates which was organized by the National Congress, in presence of the Wali (governor) and Chairman of the National Congress in the state, Dr. Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha, and a number of the National Congress leading figures.

Hamid has described the issue of justice as pivotal one and a strategic goal which is adopted by the state.

He referred to the role of lawyers in managing an inclusive role for the unity of rank and the formulation of the permanent constitution.

The Wali of the White Nile State, Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha, has described the lawyers as an important category in the society, lauding their role in the national causes.