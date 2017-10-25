24 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - Establishment of Justice State and Expanding Justice Is Strategic Goal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kosti — Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs and Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, pointed out that the national dialogue's document has formulated the governance aspects in the country which are represented in establishing the state of justice and expanding the freedoms.

This came at his meeting in Kosti, the White Nile State, with advocates which was organized by the National Congress, in presence of the Wali (governor) and Chairman of the National Congress in the state, Dr. Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha, and a number of the National Congress leading figures.

Hamid has described the issue of justice as pivotal one and a strategic goal which is adopted by the state.

He referred to the role of lawyers in managing an inclusive role for the unity of rank and the formulation of the permanent constitution.

The Wali of the White Nile State, Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha, has described the lawyers as an important category in the society, lauding their role in the national causes.

Sudan

Armed Robbers Steal Cash, Gold in Deadly South Kordofan Heist

A man was shot dead and another seriously wounded in an armed robbery at a gold mine in South Kordofan on Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.