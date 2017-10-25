Sudan Elected to Preside Over the UN Minority Conference

Geneva — The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva has elected Sudan's candidate and that of the African Groups, Tariq Al Kordei, to chair the UN conference on minority Affairs which will take place in coming November.

The Chairman of the Human Right Council Alexander Juaquin said the decision was taken following intensive consultations with The Minority Groups accredited with the UN Office in Geneva and with the UN Human Rights Council

Dr Mustafa Osman Ismail, Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, said approving Kordei candidature is a victory for Sudan and crowning for the efforts exerted by the Sudanese Mission in Geneva in trying to enter into leading positions in international organizations. He said this is the first time the Sudan chairs such an important grouping in the world

It is to be noted that Tariq Kordei worked within the UN High Commission for Refugees until his retirement having reached the position of The Director of the Middle East and North Africa.