Sudan: Higher Education Holds Meeting With U.S. Delegation of International Education Institute

Khartoum — The Sudanese and US sides, held, Tuesday important meeting at the Meetings Hall of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, for the discussion number of issues of concern to both sides.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Prof. Azhari Omer Abdul-Bagi has chaired the meeting with the participation of visiting delegation of the International Education Institute in Washington, and members from the US embassy in Khartoum.

The Sudanese side has introduced in the presence of members of the visiting US delegation a presentation on the information and communication technology in the higher education, the Sudan's education external relations, besides another presentation to the situation of the English language teaching in Sudan and the issues of financing of higher education.

The delegation of the International Education Institute in Washington has visited Shendi University, the archaeological sites in the Bejrawia area, and the Royal City, during which the visiting delegation has been briefed on the Sudanese civilization by archaeologists from the Faculty of Tourism and Archeology of the University of Shendi and some of the workers in archaeological missions in the area.

The visiting US delegation has also visited, Tuesday, the universities of Khartoum, al-Neilin, and the Sudan's Sciences and Technology University where the delegation have held meetings with the administrations of these universities discussing the scientific academic cooperation them and the US universities.