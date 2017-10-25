Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Regular Meeting of Higher Committee for Collection of Illegal Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Tuesday chaired a regular meeting of the higher committee for the collection of illegal weapons and unlicensed vehicles, in presence of the military committee assigned to implement the forced weapons collection plan.

In a press statement, the rapporteur of the higher committee, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Abdalla Al-Naw, said that the meeting has discussed outcome of the past meeting, especially regarding the detection equipment and the police dogs as means to help launching the forced weapons' stage.

He said that the forced collection of weapons through raids and siege will begin in the coming five days at all the targeted states.