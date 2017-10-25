24 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Red Sea State Commends Kuwaiti Support for Sudan

Port Sudan — The Governor of Red Sea State Ali Ahmed Hamid, on Tuesday commended the efforts and support provided by Kuwait to the Sudan and his state in particular within the efforts for the rehabilitation and development of Eastern Sudan region.

The governor who received at his office the Director of the Eastern Sudan Rehabilitation Fund, Abu Obeida Dojj, and the accompanying delegation praised the role of the fund in coordinating the efforts and the contribution of the donors and for translating them into concrete projects on the ground.

Dojj said his visit and the delegation to the region was aimed at getting firsthand information about the implementation of the projects of the fund, mainly the East Sudan electricity project which will be inaugurated in April.

He said the 200 million dollar project covers Kassala, Gedarif and the Red Sea States.

