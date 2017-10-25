East Africa: Italian Ambassador - Italy Gives Great Concern to Horn of Africa, Especially Sudan

Khartoum — The Ambassador of Italy to Sudan, Fabrizo Fabrizio Lobasso, pointed out that Italy is giving a special concern to the Horn of Africa region, particularly Sudan due to its role in the region.

Interviewed by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), he said that Sudan is living up to its commitments and working seriously to enhance its cooperation with the international community.

The Italian Ambassador said that Sudan is showing credibility to be a distinguished partner in the international community for protecting stability at the area.

He said that Italy and Sudan are maintaining full coordination in solution of the common issues, such as the issues of refugees and human trafficking, adding that the cooperation between the two countries in this respect comes through the international organizations operating in Sudan, including the UN High Commission for Refugees and other organizations.

He said that Italy is also cooperating directly with Sudan on common issues, referring to the important agreement and protocol signed last year between the two countries on the combating of illegal immigration, organized and international crimes and human trafficking.