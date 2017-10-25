Sudanese Qatari Talks On Bilateral Relations and Darfur Rehabilitation

Doha — President Omar Bashir on Tuesday held talks with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on bilateral relations and efforts exerted for Darfur region rehabilitation, following prevalence of security and peace there.

The President of the Republic, assured Sheikh Tamim of Qatar about the prevalence of peace and security and briefed him on the efforts exerted by the government of the Sudan for development, commending the Qatari contribution and efforts in achieving peace, rehabilitation and development in Darfur.

In statements following the meeting the president of the Republic said the government works to show the current picture of Darfur region which used to be depicted as a war and conflict area into that of a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

He said this is to be done thought the implementation of the Green Darfur project which he described as a huge and important project in Darfur.

He explained that the project seeks the rehabilitation of the villages and rural areas by making use of the surface water and water harvest projects to cultivate fruit trees and harvest vegetables in central and south Darfur states.

He said the project also seeks to link Darfur to the rest of the Sudanese regions so that the locally produced crops and vegetables and fruits could reach the consumer and demand areas swiftly.

He said this also means the establishment of the Darfur Rehabilitation Bank.

The President also touched on the efforts underway to collect unlicensed firearms and to boost the gained security and stability in the whole region of Darfur.

The President said the implementation of the firearms collection programme has brought down clashes and unruly activities in the region.

On his part the Emir of Qatar has expressed his country' readiness to help the Sudan implement the Darfur Green projects and other development programmes there.

Sheikh Tamim has also stressed that Qatar is ready to contribute in all investment projects that Sudan requires following the revoking of the economic sanction.