24 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Defence Praises Sudanese - Turkish Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibin Oaf, has appreciated the outstanding role being played by Turkey and its effective presence in the world as a strong political, military and economic force, indicating that Turkey was able to realize a genuine renaissance that has put it in advanced position.

This came when he received in his office Tuesday noon the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan, Jamaluddin Iedel, on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan, in presence of the Turkish Military Attaché to Khartoum, Col. Murad Aissan.

Lt. Gen. Ibn Oaf has praised the progress and fruitful cooperation achieved in the bilateral relations between Sudan and Turkey in the economic, diplomatic and social fields.

The Turkish Ambassador has reviewed his accomplishments during his office term in Sudan, including the encouragement of visits between Sudan and Turkey and enabling the Turkish investors to identify investment opportunities in Sudan, a matter that resulted in arrival of a number of Turkish company to operate in Sudan at the industrial, animal resources, mineral, infrastructural, services, establishment and education fields.

The Turkish Ambassador has affirmed the keenness of Turkey to help Sudan be an effective force in the region and a model country for development, progress and stability.

