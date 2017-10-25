Kenyans Await Odinga's 'Big' Announcement

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga is today expected to make what he termed "big announcement" on the way forward on repeat election after he withdrew his candidature.

Mr Odinga is scheduled to issue the statement at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi from 2pm even as the Supreme Court convenes today morning to decide on a case filed by three activists seeking to stop the Thursday election.

The opposition chief had earlier Tuesday morning, in an interview with the BBC, rescinded his calls for mass action on election day, and instead asked his supporters to stay away from polling stations.

"The coalition will make the announcement at a public rally at Uhuru Park at 2pm. Nasa invites supporters to turn up in large numbers for the crucial announcement," said Mr Odinga's Spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

FORCE REFORMS

Mr Odinga, who has been rallying his supporters to the streets to force reforms within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, has linked failure by the commission to implement Nasa's demands as his main reason for pulling out of the race.

He has accused the commission of being partisan and acting in bad faith, saying that without the implementation of the "irreducible minimums" issued by Nasa, the Thursday election risked rigging.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has, however, insisted that part of the recommendations had already been addressed by the commission.

The Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential poll on September 1, citing irregularities and illegalities committed by the electoral commission.