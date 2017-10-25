Sudan: CBOs Issues Package of Monetary and Banking Policies and Procedures

Khartoum — The Sudan's Central Bank has issued a reform package in the monetary and banking policies and procedures in order to control the liquidity, stimulate and maximize the return of exports and rationalize the import bill to stabilize the exchange and reduce inflation rates.

The CBoS indicated in the statement issued Tuesday that the reforms aimed to control and expel speculators in the currency trade, paving the way for the re-confidence of dealers with the banking system and financial institutions, in light of the openness the country is witnessing, regarding provision of financial facilities, and the deal with regional and international banks and financial institutions following the full lifting of the USA economic, trade and banking sanctions on Sudan.