24 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Industry Meets Turkish Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry, Dr. Mousa Mohamed Karama met at his office, Tuesday, the ambassador of Turkey in Khartoum, Jamal-Edeen Eddin on the occasion of end of his term of office in the country.

The meeting generally discussed the economic cooperation and particularly the industrial cooperation between Sudan and Turkey.

The minister has provided review on the industrial investment opportunities for Turkish private sector in the Sudan in the fields of agricultural, animals and machinery equipment manufacturing, fertilizers, pesticides, management of industrial areas, training and capacity building for the cadre of the Ministry of Industry and the Sudanese private industrial sector.

On his part, the Turkish Ambassador has praised the economic and industrial developed relations between the Sudan and Turkey, describing them as historical, expressing the desire of his country to increase investments in Sudan, especially in the industrial field.

