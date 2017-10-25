23 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Korea Welcomes Lifting of U.S. Economic Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Seoul — The government of Korea has welcomed the lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Korean Foreign Ministry said that the Korean government welcomes the lifting of the American sanctions imposed on Sudan and hopes that this step will help realizing economic development in the country and boosting the economic and trade relations between Korea and Sudan, especially that the two countries are celebrating the 40th anniversary for establishing the diplomatic relations between them in the current year.

Meanwhile, the General Director of Africa and the Middle East Administration in the Korean Foreign Ministry has met in his office Sudan Ambassador to Seoul, Mohamed Abdul-Al Haroun, and congratulated the Sudanese government and people on the lifting of the US economic sanctions.

