Nigeria: 'Why Nigerians Should Take NIN As Social Security Number'

By Tare Youdeowei

DIRECTOR General, National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, has advised Nigerians and residents in the country to regard the National Identification Number, NIN, as a crucial feature of their life as it is the unique identifier for all in Nigeria.

Aziz, through the Head, Corporate Communications NIMC, Mr. Loveday Ogbonna, stated that the NIN is the same as the Social Security Number in the United States, the National Insurance Number in the United Kingdom or AADHAR number in India. "What is common in all the countries I mentioned is just the number.

Therefore, you need a unique NIN from cradle to grave. By law and along the entire lifecycle of individuals in Nigeria, you need to present your NIN whenever you need to be identified for services such as passport issuance, banking services, land transactions, insurance services, pension, health insurance, payment of taxes, voter's registration, consumer credits, and all government services."

The NIMC boss advised Nigerians and residents to present themselves to be enrolled for the NIN to avoid the usual rush that may arise with enforcement of the mandatory use of NIN for transactions and access to services as stipulated in NIMC Act of 2007, Section 27.

He added that "NIMC's current focus is on the number - NIN and not card. We are already in a digital economy driven by unique index numbers and not by physical tokens such as a card, though the law specified we should issue general multipurpose smart cards as the exercise continues. The commission is mindful of the demands of the general public for the physical card and all hands are on deck to meet this enormous demand that has huge financial implications for the nation."

