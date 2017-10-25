24 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Businessman Sues Nasa Over Poll Boycott Call

By Maureen Kakah

A businessman wants the High Court to stop the National Super Alliance (Nasa) from calling for repeat poll boycott as well as holding demonstrations on Thursday.

Mr Raju Bhagat Singh claims the boycott calls have affected the economy and that the over Sh10 billion budget allocated to the electoral agency will be wasted if the fresh presidential election is disrupted.

Through lawyer Kimanthi Mutiso, the businessman has sued Nasa, its leader Mr Raila Odinga, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka and the Attorney General.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has been listed as an interested party in the case.

He also claims in the suit that his right to vote would be infringed if protests are held on Thursday when the repeat presidential elections are set to be held.

"Due to the political scene gripped by protracted uncertainties amid prolonged deadlocks, economic activity in the country has been severely disrupted and growth prospects damaged," he said.

He wants the court to order that holding demonstrations on October 26 is unlawful.

