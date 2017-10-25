Kenya: Gor Mahia Star Extends Stay

SportPesa Premier League champions-elect Gor Mahia on Tuesday received a major boost in their quest to retain title winning squad for next year’s Caf Champions League outing after star striker Jacques Tuyisenge and midfielder Ernest Wendo renewed their contracts.

The Rwandan forward extended his stay at the club by a further two years while former Bidco United midfielder Wendo signed a new three-year deal.

Speaking after Tuesday’s training session at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, the 26-year-old Tuyisenge was pleased with his contribution which helped Gor clinch an unprecedented 16th title on his second year at the club.

“It’s my best career moment, I had never won a league title before. I chose to stay on because of the love I have been offered here,” said an elated Tuyisenge, who joined the club in February last year for a record Sh4 million transfer fee from Rwandan outfit Police FC.

Both players arrived late after lengthy negotiations with the management. Tuyisenge joined his teammates in training while Wendo sat out entirely.

The club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lordvick Aduda said they aim to hold on to key players as they plot for next season.

“We are privileged to have finished our season early so that we can concentrate on such concerns. We want to ensure we have the strongest and compact squad before submitting their names to Caf in a month’s time,” he said.

STILL IN TALKS

Aduda further added that they are in talks with four more players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

The four are captain Musa Mohammed, defender Harun Shakava, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo and Ugandan international left-back Godfrey Walusimbi - who is being sort after by his former coach Milutin Sredojevic to join South African giants Orlando Pirates.

“I cannot tell my next destination. It boils down on who has a better offer but I would wish to stay at Gor Mahia. Pirates is one of the offers on the table but we’ll see the terms before making a decision,” Walusimbi, who has won three league titles said.

NIZIGIYIMANA BLOW

Meanwhile, coach Dylan Kerr has said the club will be without Burundian right back Karim Nizigiyimana for the next six months due to a torn ankle ligament sustained a fortnight ago in their 1-0 loss to Mathare United.

“Most of the facilities are poor for instance the Thika Stadium which could have cost Karim his career. As a team, we struggled over there and the federation should look at these pitches.”