Ethiopia: Engine of African Aviation!

editorial

In its six decades of existence, the Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA) has made a far-reaching contribution to the development of Ethiopia's aviation industry in particular and that of Africa's in general.

Most African aviation service providers which commit themselves to build a lasting African brand send their trainees to Ethiopia. The Academy also successfully creates the trainees into dedicated, responsible, dependable and most importantly ethical aviation personnel. Due to this, many airlines in Africa have started to carry out a sustainable business connecting Africans through the skies.

The reasons that make the Academy a reliable partner to African airlines include, but not limited to, its seasoned aviation professionals that offer the trainings as well as the cutting-edge aviation equipment--decisive to help trainees keep abreast with latest aviation skills and knowledge.

Most recently, the age-long academy has also made a complete renovation by investing 100 million USD to fit itself with the modern dictates of the airline industry. It can now provide all kinds of trainings from cabin service provision to emergency and evacuation safety procedures for Africans. In addition to feeding the Ethiopian aviation services with competent human capital, the renovation also increases its intake capacity. It can now host up to 4,000 trainees. This is good news to African countries which aims at expanding their services.

The number of African brothers and sisters who make their way to Ethiopia for trainings has also kept on growing. For instance, two weeks ago, 34 trainees from Cameroon, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, and Congo graduated in various areas of expertise. The graduates themselves attested the practical skills and knowledge they have obtained during their stay at the academy.

The excellent attention the government attached with the aviation air transport industry in general as well as the marvelous leadership of the airline group has also born sweet fruits.

Based on the plan in the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II), the aviation service providing and regulatory institutions have been and are still being made to fulfill the international standards and required competitiveness.

The efforts of the government in this regard, not to mention the efficient leadership of the airline group has, therefore, made the Academy to become International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Regional Training Center of Excellence in 2016, ICAO Trainer Plus full Member in 2015, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Authorized Global Training Center in 2014. Apart from getting certificate from Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, it as well been certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and IATA Safety Audit (IOSA).

Could it be exaggeration if one says the airline group is on the right way of achieving its vision 2025 - of becoming "the most competitive and leading aviation group in Africa by providing safe, market driven and customer focused passenger and Cargo Transport, Aviation Training, Flight Catering, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Ground Services, Domestic and regional services."

Of course it could not be. Needless to say that standard aviation and air transport industry is the result of effective and efficient aviation academy. Put it another way, the academy is the foundation of all the other achievements.

The people of African are now connecting among themselves via the skies. The goods and services as well as innovations of Africans are also being communicated faster than previous days--due to the expansion of airline services. And this progress is the result of African countries hard work. Without a shadow of doubt, however, the fast growth of the Ethiopian aviation industry is playing a leading role.

As the continent envisions integrating itself economically in the years to come, the contribution of air transportation will keep growing more. In this regard, the raised intake capacity of the academy will remain central in the effort.