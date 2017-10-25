23 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Society in Support of Disabled Citizens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) branch at the Southern region conducted a seminar in Mendefera with a view to reinforce the role of society in supporting the war disabled veterans.

At the seminar, in which heads of government institutions and members of the association took part, extensive briefings on disability, role of the disabled citizens, as well as on the issue of disability and its social challenges and solutions were delivered and discussions were held.

In a speech he delivered, the Chair man of NAWDV, Mr. Gebrebrhan Iyasu indicating that supporting the disabled citizens has become part of the norm of the society, and called on the society to augment contribution with a view to enable the disabled become self supportive and productive members of the society.

The participants on their part called for a sustainable popular awareness raising programs so that nationals living inside the country and abroad reinforce contribution in support of the disabled nationals.

Similar seminar was also conducted in Dekemhare sub-zone with a view to reinforce the role of society in supporting the war disabled veterans.

Eritrea

Lip and Oral Clif Surgery

Lip and Oral Clif surgery is being conducted on 35 children and 6 adults at the Orotta National Referral Hospital in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.