24 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Center for Developing Children's Competence

Asmara — A seminar aimed at acquainting the "Center of Children's Education and Research" that was recently established with a view to develop children's knowledge and enabling them familiarize with the technological advancement was held on 21 October at the Expo premises.

At the event, the director of the center, Mr. Desbele Mehari said that the objective of the center is to create an opportunity for the children and youth to expand their knowledge. Mr. Desbele indicated that students could come at their spare time individually or organized through their schools and use the opportunity provided.

The center includes information technology and digital library, educational entertainment, film shows as well as out door activities among others.

Indicating the importance of early intervention on the development of children, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, underlined that creating a conducive atmosphere for children to identify their inclination and encourage them develop their career into adulthood is the responsibility of all citizens.

