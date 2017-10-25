24 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training On Side Effect of Medicines

Mendefera — A training program focusing on conservation and ensuring the capacity of medicines as well on the side effect of medicines that are applied through vaccination was provided in Dubaruwa, Southern region.

At the two days training that was provided by the medicine and food control at the Ministry of health 33 health practitioners from different health facilities in the Southern region took part.

Mr. Mulugeta Russom, Pharmacologist, gave extensive briefing on the importance of ensuring the capacity of medicines prior to application as well as on the consequence that may occur due to lack of proper preservation.

The head of the medicine services branch in the region, Mr. Freminatos Misgina a unit that conducts routine inspection on the capacity of medicine will be formed at all health facilities in the region and will resume its activities in the near future.

Explaining on the advancement of medical technology and its impact in the development of medical services, Mr. Yemane Haile, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, called on the trainees to play due role in the effort to develop the health facilities in the region.

