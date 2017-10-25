23 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training for Civil Servants

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — In a bid to strengthen the administrative capacity of its staff members, the Gash Barka region recently organized training program in Barentu.

Speaking at the occasion, the D. G. of Finance and Administration at the region, Col. Andemariam Gebremedhin said that the objective of the training was to equip the staff members engaged in administration and finance sector upgrade their skill and provide timely and efficient service to the public. The training included human resources and financial as well as material management which are among the basic components in executing daily activities.

In the mean while, a seminar was conducted to youth civil servants with a view to strengthen the role of the youth and their contribution in the national development drives.

Delivering extensive briefing on the progress of the national development drives, Secretary of the PFDJ branch in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Rezene Adonai underlined the significant role strong organizational capacity plays in the success of the set out development programs.

Highlighting the importance of such awareness raising seminars and calling for their sustainability, participants also expressed readiness to play due role.

Eritrea

Lip and Oral Clif Surgery

Lip and Oral Clif surgery is being conducted on 35 children and 6 adults at the Orotta National Referral Hospital in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.