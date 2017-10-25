25 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Total Commissions High-Speed Lubricant Plant in Niger Delta

Total Nigeria Plc. has commissioned the second high speed filling machine in its lubricant blending plant in Koko, Delta State in October 2017.

The first High speed-filling machine was commissioned at its Lagos lubricant blending plant in Kirikiri, Lagos in 2015.

The installation of these high speed filling machines would immensely increase Total's capability in the production of high quality lubricant for both the Nigerian and export markets.

Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Jean-Philippe Torres, said: "Satisfying our unique customer needs is very important to Total, which is why Total is dedicated to continuous investment in its Nigerian production plants in pursuit of developing the supply of products and services of the highest quality to best satisfy our client requirements".

