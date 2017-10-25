20 October 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Universities' Academic Year Begins

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dirriba Teshome

Representatives of public universities announced that all universities have been working jointly with security entities and surrounding communities to sustain peace and security on their premises more than ever before. This academic year's teaching-learning process has also been started on time.

Briefing journalists on the sideline of the 35th Annual Higher Education Assembly, the representatives confirmed that all students have safely arrived at their respectively universities and started pursuing their education.

New entrants have also received induction trainings in the universities.

Haramaya University's President, Prof. Chemeda Finiinsa said the university's peace and security is reliable.

For his part, Jigjiga University Vice President, Dr. Elias Omar, says that students from all parts of Ethiopia enrolled in the university have got registered and started regular classes.

"The university and the towns' community organized a special welcoming ceremony to the students," Dr. Elias added.

He emphasized that the university has been working in concert with state's security bodies, the ministry of education as well as the people of the town to ensure the university's peace and security.

Wollegga University President Dr. Eebba Mijena also said that the university has made all the necessary preparations to undertake the academic year's education peacefully.

He noted that a committee has been formed to transport students from Addis Ababa and other parts of the country to the university.

Assosa town of Benishangul-Gumuz State has hosted the 35th Annual Higher Education Assembly. The Assembly is expected to wind up its session this afternoon.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Affirms Solidarity With Somalia in Fighting Al-Shabaab

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn affirmed that Ethiopia will continue its effort and solidarity with Somalia in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.