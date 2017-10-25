Ethiopia: Universities' Academic Year Begins

Representatives of public universities announced that all universities have been working jointly with security entities and surrounding communities to sustain peace and security on their premises more than ever before. This academic year's teaching-learning process has also been started on time.

Briefing journalists on the sideline of the 35th Annual Higher Education Assembly, the representatives confirmed that all students have safely arrived at their respectively universities and started pursuing their education.

New entrants have also received induction trainings in the universities.

Haramaya University's President, Prof. Chemeda Finiinsa said the university's peace and security is reliable.

For his part, Jigjiga University Vice President, Dr. Elias Omar, says that students from all parts of Ethiopia enrolled in the university have got registered and started regular classes.

"The university and the towns' community organized a special welcoming ceremony to the students," Dr. Elias added.

He emphasized that the university has been working in concert with state's security bodies, the ministry of education as well as the people of the town to ensure the university's peace and security.

Wollegga University President Dr. Eebba Mijena also said that the university has made all the necessary preparations to undertake the academic year's education peacefully.

He noted that a committee has been formed to transport students from Addis Ababa and other parts of the country to the university.

Assosa town of Benishangul-Gumuz State has hosted the 35th Annual Higher Education Assembly. The Assembly is expected to wind up its session this afternoon.