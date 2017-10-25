Angola: Economic Relations Between Angola and Zambia Deemed Good

Luanda — The ambassador of Zambia to Angola, Lawrence Chalungumana, last Tuesday in Luanda said that the economic relations between the two countries are excellent, although in need of revitalisation, such as through the rehabilitation of roads for the evacuation of goods from one territory to another.

The diplomat was speaking in the ambit of the commemoration of the 53rd independence anniversary of Zambia, marked last Tuesday, having defended the need for urgent rehabilitation of the railway section that connects the Zambian border town of Jimbe to the Benguela Railway in Angola's Moxico Province.

With the rehabilitation of such railway section, he said, the Benguela Corridor would be the shortest way to evacuate goods, since Zambia depends on the port of Dar-es-Salam (Tanzania) and the port of Durban (South Africa), which ends up becoming more expensive for Zambia.

To him, when there is connection with the Benguela Railway, the copper exports can be more advantageous, as well as other products that Zambia produces.

Lawrence Chalungumana disclosed also that there is an ongoing project between the two governments in the domain of road connection.

He stressed that the rehabilitation of roads means investment, so if there is no investment there will be no success in the economic relations.

The celebration of the 53rd independence anniversary of Zambia, held in one of the hotels of Luanda City, was attended by Angolan government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Angola, among other personalities.