Nigerian artist Davido who failed to perform at Jah Prayzah's, Kutonga Kwaro album launch is now scheduled to be a guest musician at the Big Turn Up concert set to be held on the 28th of November in Harare.

Big Turn Up is a place where people enjoy the fun of swimming, braaing and many other exciting activities from 12 midday till late at Newlands Country Club and is the brainchild of Tawanda Madzara.

According to Madzara, this year's Big turn up concert has now been combined with November Braai festival as they have decided against congesting the day with too many events.

In an exclusive interview with Madzara, he confirmed that Davido is coming to Zimbabwe but will not be performing on the day as he is just a guest.

"Davido is coming to Zimbabwe as our guest for Big Turn Up concert and he is not going to perform, we have decided to combine this year's November Braai festival with Big Turn Up because we noticed that there will be a congestion of events on the same day so people are going to be enjoying just like they used to do but this year its different because they will be under the comfort of a Nigerian super star for the whole day," said Madzara.

He added that the show is going to be the first ever because of the line up of activities which includes rhakarhaka, burnouts, nhodo and many other exciting exciting activities.