Kenya: Renascent George Odhiambo Wins August Award

Gor Mahia midfielder George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo is the SportPesa Premier League Player of the Month for August.

Odhiambo got 18 votes to beat his teammate Jacques Tuyisenge and Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba, who garnered 17 and 14 votes respectively, in the poll conducted by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football committee.

Odhiambo, who has scored four goals in 23 league appearances and provided three assists this season, dedicated his award to his teammates.

"All the players have played a vital role and I appreciate their input. I am enjoying my season this year despite the criticism from fans but such is what keeps me going," said Odhiambo shortly after he was awarded Sh100 000, a trophy and a 49-inch LG TV courtesy of sponsors at Parklands Sports Club grounds on Wednesday.

"Now the focus is on the remaining matches and a return to continental football," added the 2010 Most Valuable Player (MVP) who has had stints in Denmark, Armenia and Tanzania.

The team got an extra Sh50,000 for their contribution to the player's August exploits.

His coach Dylan Kerr felt Odhiambo deserved the award for his contribution in reclaiming the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

"I think he deserved, just like all my players, I am proud of him. He however needs to work even harder and realise he can become a top player in Africa," Kerr said.