25 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso Is Ready to Face 1º De Agosto - Footballer Vá

Luanda — The forward of Progresso do Sambizanga, Vá, assured on Tuesday in Luanda that his team is readiness and cautious so as to beat 1º de Agosto in the semi-finals of the Angola Cup in football, whose first leg is set for this Wednesday in 11 de Novembro stadium.

Speaking to Angop, the 19-year-old football said that after Progresso's win over Kabuscorp do Palanca in the quarter-finals, there is no alternative but to reach the final, which is one of the goals outlined by the team.

Despite acknowledging the power of the opponent, the player said that the group is motivated to beat any opponent, so they are working to correct potential defects in various sectors.

Progresso do Sambizanga knocked out Kabuscorp in the quarter-finals, while 1º de Agosto eliminated Interclube.

