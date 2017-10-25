Photo: Samwel Owino/Daily Nation

Nasa supporters enter Uhuru Park on October 25, 2017.

Nairobi City County wants police to stop the National Super Alliance (Nasa) from using Uhuru park for its rally this afternoon.

It is at the historical grounds that Nasa leader Raila Odinga is expected to make his “big announcement” on Thursday’s repeat presidential poll.

'UNAUTHORISED'

Already, Nasa supporters have started streaming into the park.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had written to the county police commander Japhet Koome disputing booking of the venue by Nasa.

He asked Mr Koome to secure the venue, citing “unauthorised meeting”.

“It has come to my attention that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders plan to use Uhuru Park Grounds today for a political meeting. However, records at City Hall show that they have not followed the procedures to secure the said grounds for their meeting,” read the statement to the police chief.

Mr Sonko said no meeting would be allowed at the park without express authority and approval from his government.

The governor added that the police should secure the grounds to block the opposition.

NO REQUEST

“By the authority of this letter, kindly ensure no such illegal meeting is held against our authority and against the law,” he said.

“It is therefore my humble request that you secure Uhuru Park Grounds unless you receive written authority and approval by the County Government of Nairobi over the same,” said Mr Sonko.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintant said nobody had made request to use the grounds hence the need to seal it off.

Mr Odinga, speaking in Bondo, last week called upon his supporters to wait for major announcement on Wednesday.

His spokesperson Dennis Onyango on Wednesday morning said Mr Odinga, who has since pulled out of the repeat poll, would make the announcement at 2pm.

"Nasa invites supporters to turn up in large numbers for the crucial announcement,” he said in statement.