Luanda — Interclube's senior women's basketball team defeated on Tuesday the Southern Mavericks of Zimbabwe by 85-38 in Gaberone (Botswana), for the fifth round of the zone 6 qualifiers tournament for the African Champions League, to be held in Luanda in November.

This is the fourth straight win of Intewrclube after having already beaten Botswana BDF (91-30), Zimbabwe Lakers (99-37) and Botswana Police Academy (120-43).

On Wednesday, Interclube will face Ferroviário do Maputo, current leader of the competition, with ten points. The Angolan team has eight points in the second position.

The other representative of the country in this event, 1º de Agosto, rested and is back in action also on Wednesday against the BDF of Bostwana. 1º de Agosto occupy the third place with seven.

This zone 6 qualifying tournament is being played in the robin round system, qualifying the top two teams of the event for the Africa Champions league.