25 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Interclube Beat Mavericks in Zone 6 Qualifiers Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Interclube's senior women's basketball team defeated on Tuesday the Southern Mavericks of Zimbabwe by 85-38 in Gaberone (Botswana), for the fifth round of the zone 6 qualifiers tournament for the African Champions League, to be held in Luanda in November.

This is the fourth straight win of Intewrclube after having already beaten Botswana BDF (91-30), Zimbabwe Lakers (99-37) and Botswana Police Academy (120-43).

On Wednesday, Interclube will face Ferroviário do Maputo, current leader of the competition, with ten points. The Angolan team has eight points in the second position.

The other representative of the country in this event, 1º de Agosto, rested and is back in action also on Wednesday against the BDF of Bostwana. 1º de Agosto occupy the third place with seven.

This zone 6 qualifying tournament is being played in the robin round system, qualifying the top two teams of the event for the Africa Champions league.

Angola

Public Media Companies With Serious Management Problems - Minister

The Angolan Minister of Social Communiciation, João Melo, said that management is the main problem that he could… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.