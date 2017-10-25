Luanda — The senior men's basketball team of Sport Libolo and Benfica defeated on Tuesday Ferroviário do Maputo by 86-54 in Gaberone city, Botswana, in the fourth round of the zone 6 qualifiers for the African Champions Leagues.

This is the fourth victory in an equal number of matches for Libolo, the same record of Interclube, which opens up good prospects for qualification for the Angolan representatives, who on the next round (Wednesday) are facing each other.

Libolo have beaten Harare City of Zimbabwe (98-54), Troopers (120-27), and Dolphins (124-48), both from Botswana.

The African Champions League will take place in Tunisia in December.