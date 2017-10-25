25 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso DA Lunda Sul Struggle to Avoid Relegation

Saurimo — With two rounds remaining for the end of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017), Progresso da Lunda Sul are still struggling to avoid relegation, a situation is far beyond their breakthrough seasons, reaching 4th and 6th places in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

These seasons, they were considered championship's breakthrough team and one of the strongest eastern-based squad of the competition.

Other eastern teams competing in Girabola2017 are FC Maquis do Moxico and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte.

In 2016, with two rounds remaining, the team was 5th-placed of the championship with 43 points, but currently they are only in the 13th position with 26 points.

Fruit of the results achieved in 2015 and 2016, everything suggested that the team would be fighting for the championship title during the present season, but the dream vanished with all the financial hardships they are facing now.

The team suffered a huge blow after the official sponsor Organizações Santos Bikuku withdrew the sponsorship, such situation shook up the players and technical team prompting the head coach to quit the squad.

The team led by António Jamba was founded on June 13, 2002, before adopting the current name of Progresso da Lunda Sul, they were firstly known as Progresso do Sambukila.

