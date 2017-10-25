25 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Poll Uncertainty Forces FKF to Postpone League Matches

By Vincent Opiyo

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has postponed National Super League (NSL), Division One, Women Premier League and Women Division One League matches scheduled for this weekend.

FKF CEO Robert Muthomi said the matches have been tentatively rescheduled to November 1 depending on the political situation in the country.

"The political situation as currently is has made it impossible for most clubs neither to train or travel. As a precaution, we have decided to postpone this weekend's matches to a date that will be communicated in due course," said Muthomi.

The NSL is in its 33rd round with former SportPesa Premier League sides Ushuru and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) occupying the top two slots.

Vihiga United, Wazito and Nairobi Stima are third, fourth and fifth in that order.

Administration Police and Ministry of Sports, Youth and Culture (Mosca) sit rock bottom on the 19-team log.

POSTPONED NSL FIXTURES

Agrochemicals v Modern Coast Rangers (Muhoroni)

City Stars v Bidco United (Hope Centre)

Kibera Black Stars v Nairobi Stima (Hope Centre)

Palos v Vihiga United (Kisumu)

GFE 105 v Wazito (Eldoret)

Kenya Police v Isibania (Karuturi)

Nakuru AllStars v St. Joseph Youth (Afraha)

KCB v Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo)

Talanta v Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo)

