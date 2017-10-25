Angola: Public Media Companies With Serious Management Problems - Minister

Luanda — The Angolan Minister of Social Communiciation, João Melo, said that management is the main problem that he could assess during visits paid to public media companies in the first two weeks after his nomination as minister of the sector.

The official said so to Angop on Tuesday in Luanda under the visits he paid to the public media outlets, from October 5 to 19, 2017, and then guided some actions in the management, technical and editorial areas.

Regarding the management field, minister guided for the revision of the size and business model of public media companies, so that they are more rational, productive and efficient, adapting them to the current context and the strategic needs of the country, both internally and externally.

He also urged for the need to revise the personnel, eliminating in existing staff and avoiding wastefulness in general, as well as increase own revenues so as not to depend exclusively on the State Budget.

In the technical field, the official exhorted for the expansion of the radio and TV signal, with adapted technological solutions, which are more rational and cheaper, improve the distribution of the printing press to take newspapers and magazines to all corners of the country, as well as calling for urgent modernization of Angop in betting on multimedia.

In the editorial domain, João Melo considered necessary promote the plural and contradictory debate, improve regional information and increase the African news.

He appealled for the production of accurate, diverse, complete and factual information, as well as clearly separate journalism and propaganda, "although both have their place in the media space".

The minister suggested careful management and rational use of the few existing resources, as well as the training of cadres, so that companies may continue maintaining their normal functioning.

On the other hand, during the meeting held with officials of the Ministry of Social Communication, last week the minister called for teamwork with a spirit of solidarity to revive the sector.

"We will seek to comply with the guidelines of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, transmitted to all ministries so that the country can move to a new way of being and action". he said.

João Melo also requested that companies should abstain from wrong attitudes and practices and collaborate with the leadership of the ministry, while at the same time being prepared to dialogue with all workers about any situation.

The verification visits to the media organs marked the first action taken by the Minister, since his appointment and inauguration by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in events held on 28 and 30 September in 2017.